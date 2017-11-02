Caledonia Man Facing Drinking and Driving Charges On Halloween Night

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 26-year-old male with drinking and driving offences following a traffic stop at a Morgan Drive, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday October 31, 2017 at 6:50 p.m., OPP were patrolling the area of Morgan drive when their attention was drawn to a slow moving blue Chevrolet pickup truck that was travelling east bound on Morgan Drive.

The officer stopped the vehicle and investigated.

While speaking with the male driver, the officer detected signs of impairment by alcohol.

The male was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation determined the driver was three times over the legal limit.

OPP has charged 26-year-old Ian FLEMING of Caledonia, Ontario with:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

If convicted, offenders are subject to penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada including a fine or jail time as well as a driving prohibition.

OPP are also investigating a collision involving the same vehicle and are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the collision or have any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

“With so many children out trick or treating, it is very fortunate that this did not result in a tragedy” – Constable Rod LeClair.

Add Your Voice