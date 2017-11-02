Police Stop ATV, Driver Facing Multiple Charges

On Tuesday October 31, 2017 just before12:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers were in the area of Sixth Avenue and Sanderson Street when they observed an All-Terrain Vehicle being operated on the roadway by a driver with no helmet. The officer stopped and spoke to the driver. During the investigation it was determined that the name provided by the driver was false. While speaking to the driver, the driver fled on foot and a short foot pursuit ensued. The driver was caught and arrested. It was discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Failing to Re-attend court for other matters. The accused a 21 year old Brantford man is charged with Obstruct Peace Officer under the Criminal Code, as well as Driving While under Suspension, Drive Motor Vehicle – No Plates, Fail to Surrender Permit for motor vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused was also charged with Fail to Surrender Insurance Card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

