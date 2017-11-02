Shooting Suspect Charged and in Custody

November 1, 2017

On October 31, 2017 Goran KAKAMAD was charged in connection with the shooting incident which occurred at a Darling Street complex on October 9, 2017. KAKAMAD had been arrested by Hamilton Police Service on their outstanding charges resulting from an investigation in their jurisdiction.

KAKAMAD who was in custody in Hamilton was brought to the Brantford Court on the morning of October 31, 2017 where he was formally charged in connection with our investigation.

Goran Nejat KAKAMAD, 21 yrs of Hamilton is charged with the following offences;

Discharge Firearm with intent – Endanger life, Careless Use of a Firearm, Point Firearm, unauthorized Possession of a firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Probation Order. KAKAMAD remains in custody with a future court date of November 6, 2017

Police continue to seek the identity of the second suspect male involved with this incident and are asking for the publics assistance. The second male who was captured on surveillance video is described as a black male with a dark complexion, in his twenties, with medium length dark hair that sticks up on his head. He was last seen wearing a dark Nike t-shirt with white lettering and swoosh on the front, dark jeans and white shoes and riding a bright yellow mountain bike.

