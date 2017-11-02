Police

TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN TOBACCO TAX ACT CHARGE

November 2, 2017 34 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 68-year-old male following a traffic stop at an Argyle Street North, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday October 31, 2017 at 12:19 p.m., OPP were conducting patrols on Argyle Street North when they stopped a vehicle for a Highway traffic Act violation.

While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a quantity of unmarked tobacco inside the vehicle.

OPP has charged 68-year-old Momic BOSKO of Hamilton, Ontario with possession of unmarked cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act.

He was issued a Provincial Offence Notice and the tobacco was seized.   

