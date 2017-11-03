Daily
National News

Indigenous group disappointed RCMP cleared officers of mistreating family

November 3, 2017 11 views

SASKATOON- The organization representing First Nations in Saskatchewan says it’s disappointed that RCMP officers have been cleared of mistreating the family of an Indigenous man who was shot to death on a Saskatchewan farm.

Colten Boushie

Colten Boushie’s family filed a complaint about how they were treated when they were notified of his death in August of last year.

Boushie’s mother, Debbie Baptiste, said police were insensitive, started searching her home without permission and asked her if she’d been drinking.

An internal RCMP investigation, done by a senior officer who is Indigenous, said the allegations couldn’t be supported.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says First Nations representation is needed when it comes to investigations of this nature.

Officers investigating other officers shows that the justice system doesn’t serve First Nations with the same standard of care, he says.

“The lack of sensitivity shown by officers after Colten Boushie’s death should warrant an apology at the very least,” Cameron said in a news release Friday.

