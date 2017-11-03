After six year wait, Lake St. Martin flood victims get keys to their new homes

LAKE ST. MARTIN, Man.- After enduring a six-year wait, 12 families returned home Thursday to the Lake St. Martin First Nation in Manitoba.

They got the keys to their new homes on the reserve, which was ravaged by floods back in 2011, forcing the evacuation of about 1,000 people.

Many have been living in hotels and rental suites in Winnipeg and elsewhere during the long wait to return home.

Alex Traverse, his wife and two-year-old daughter were among the first to return.

“I can’t believe this is actually coming,” he told CTV Winnipeg. “You know it’s happening now. We’ve been six years into this now. It’s a surreal moment for everybody here.

“I got married in the city and I had my first daughter in the city so my daughter doesn’t even know what it’s like to live in the reserve environment.”

More than 100 community members have died since the relocation due in part to illness and suicide.

“It broke my heart to bury my own people,” said Lake St. Martin Chief Adrian Sinclair. “I wanted them to come home to this but they didn’t make it so it’s very emotional.”

Right now, 40 houses are ready to be occupied- the first phase of an operation that will eventually see 190 new houses put up in the community.

About 4,000 members of several flood-ravaged First Nations, including Lake St. Martin, are waiting for their share of a $90-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit they filed against the provincial and federal governments.

The lawsuit alleged the Manitoba government “knowingly and recklessly” caused the disaster in the Indigenous communities by diverting too much floodwater into Lake Manitoba.

It also alleged the province didn’t give them enough warning about the flooding.

Lake St. Martin is 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

