24 year old male arrested with large amount of fentanyl

November 6, 2017 95 views

On Saturday November 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM Brantford Police attended to a Charing Cross Street address after two persons went into medical distress after consuming suspected Fentanyl.  Both persons were transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.  While inside the residence a 24 year old male was arrested for being in possession of a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl. The male is now charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and is held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Police are at this time alerting the public to the dangers of Fentanyl use and to be extremely cautious in the use of any controlled substance that could potentially be mixed with Fentanyl.

 

