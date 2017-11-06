Body of missing male located deceased

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is currently on scene searching for a missing male in Lake Erie near the Port Maitland pier in Port Maitland, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Tuesday October 31, 2017 at 10:26 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the Port Maitland pier where a witness reported a friend he had been fishing with was missing and believed to have fallen into Lake Erie.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that a group of males were fishing from the Port Maitland pier when one of the males was suddenly noticed to be missing from the area where he was last seen.

Witnesses reported the weather was windy and the waters were choppy in the area.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and Haldimand County Fire Services used their vessels to search the area but were unsuccessful in locating the male.

Missing is 56-year-old Salvatore TASSONE of Grimsby, Ontario.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), JRCC, and Haldimand County Fire Services continue to search the area.

On Friday November 3, 2017 at 12:50 p.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) located the body of Salvatore TASSONE which was confirmed deceased.

A post mortem is scheduled to be completed.

