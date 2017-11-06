Regina school reconsiders Davin name in light of residential school history

REGINA _ A Regina school named after a man who wrote a report recommending residential schools for Indigenous youth wants to know if it should change its name.

Regina Public Schools is questioning the appropriateness of using Nicholas Flood Davin’s name on the school, in light of recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which examined the legacy of residential schools.

Davin was a journalist, a lawyer, and an MP in the late 1800s.

In 1879, he was asked to determine if the American boarding school system would be appropriate for the Canadian Northwest.

The result was the “Report on Industrial Schools for Indians and Half-Breeds,” which has come to be known as the Davin Report.

Regina Public Schools has started an anonymous online consultation about a possible name change for the Davin school.

After the consultation ends Dec. 15, Regina Public Schools will present recommendations to the Regina Board of Education, which make a decision by the end of the school year.

