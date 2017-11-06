Police

Update: $60,000 worth of Suspected Fentanyl Seized and Man Arrested

November 6, 2017 44 views

Brantford Police charge a 28 year old man after a large amount of suspected fentanyl is located.
On Saturday November 4, 2017 just after 10:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service attended to a Charing Cross Street address to assist Emergency Medical Services for a drug overdose. At the scene EMS attended to a male who had been located unconscious on the floor. While Community Patrol Officers were speaking to a female at the home, they observed the female’s head slump back, her eyes roll back, her skin tone started turning blue and she became unresponsive. It was believed the female was suffering from an over-dose. Officers assisted the female to the floor and with assistance from paramedics assisted with CPR. A 2nd ambulance attended to the scene and NARCAN was administered by EMS to both victims. Both victims re-gained consciousness and were transported for precautionary reasons to hospital.
During the investigation into the overdoses, a male was located inside the residence and arrested for being in possession of a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl (242 grams with a street value of over $60,000). Roger Randy Edwards a 28 year old (correction from the original release) Brantford male was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Body of missing male located deceased

November 6, 2017 40

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is currently on scene…

Read more
Police

24 year old male arrested with large amount of fentanyl

November 6, 2017 95

On Saturday November 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM Brantford Police attended to a Charing Cross Street…

Read more

Leave a Reply