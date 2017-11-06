Update: $60,000 worth of Suspected Fentanyl Seized and Man Arrested

Brantford Police charge a 28 year old man after a large amount of suspected fentanyl is located.

On Saturday November 4, 2017 just after 10:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service attended to a Charing Cross Street address to assist Emergency Medical Services for a drug overdose. At the scene EMS attended to a male who had been located unconscious on the floor. While Community Patrol Officers were speaking to a female at the home, they observed the female’s head slump back, her eyes roll back, her skin tone started turning blue and she became unresponsive. It was believed the female was suffering from an over-dose. Officers assisted the female to the floor and with assistance from paramedics assisted with CPR. A 2nd ambulance attended to the scene and NARCAN was administered by EMS to both victims. Both victims re-gained consciousness and were transported for precautionary reasons to hospital.

During the investigation into the overdoses, a male was located inside the residence and arrested for being in possession of a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl (242 grams with a street value of over $60,000). Roger Randy Edwards a 28 year old (correction from the original release) Brantford male was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice