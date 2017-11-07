Sports

Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash 

November 7, 2017 42 views

PASCO COUNTY, United States- Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40. The sheriff’s department in Pasco County, Fla., confirmed Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash. At a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco,  who knew Halladay, said the ICON A5 went down about noon Eastern Time near Holiday, Fla. “He was probably one of the most humble human beings you’ll ever meet,” Nocco said. “For somebody who won two Cy Youngs, as I said one of the greatest pitchers in baseball, he would walk in the room as if he was just anybody. It didn’t matter who he met, he was kind and generous.” The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Brantford Blast wait in anticipation as they are introduced prior to that much anticipated regular season home opener against the Dundas McCoys (Photo by Neil Becker )
Slider

Blasting away at home opener

November 1, 2017 52

Cam Sault scores in home opener By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter Brantford Blast veteran forward Cam…

Read more
Sports

NLL Legend Cosmo announces retirement

November 1, 2017 22

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter After an illustrious 17-year career, the National Lacrosse League’s all time…

Read more