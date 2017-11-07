Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash 

PASCO COUNTY, United States- Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40. The sheriff’s department in Pasco County, Fla., confirmed Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash. At a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco, who knew Halladay, said the ICON A5 went down about noon Eastern Time near Holiday, Fla. “He was probably one of the most humble human beings you’ll ever meet,” Nocco said. “For somebody who won two Cy Youngs, as I said one of the greatest pitchers in baseball, he would walk in the room as if he was just anybody. It didn’t matter who he met, he was kind and generous.” The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice