Six Brantford residents facing over 100 charges in city police Break and Enter crackdown

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford police have laid an additional 36 Firearms related offences against six Brantford residents after police launched an investigation into increased Break and Enters hitting city homes in October.

On Monday October 30th, 2017, members of the BPS Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an address on Sheridan Street. During the execution of the search warrant the SCU recovered a safe, two firearm storage safes and seven firearms and discovered that the safe and two of the firearms had been reported stolen during a break and enter in the City of Brantford. It was later discovered that one of the firearm storage safes had been reported stolen to the Hamilton Police Service during a Break and Enter in Ancaster. Eight firearms were reported stolen in that safe. Five of the stolen firearms from that Break and Enter were located inside the Sheridan Street residence.

On November 3, 2017 the six accused were all charged with the further offences of:

Matthew Whitney Taylor , of Brantford is facing charges of:

1. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x5

2. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Ian Thomas Erskine is facing charges of:

1. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x5

2. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Summer Jolene Sands has been charged with:

1. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x5

2. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Ashley Marissa Roberts has been charged with :

1. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x5

2. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused party Gabriel Maynard Greene has been charged with:

1. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x5

2. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused party Jason Anthony Laforme has been charged with :

1. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x5

2. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

All of the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The charges stem from a police investigation in October . On October 16, 2017 a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Passmore Court and believed to have been used during other break and enters. On October 29, 2017 the stolen vehicle was observed by police parked in the area of Charlotte Street and Sheridan Street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time. Members of the BPS Street Crime Unit set up surveillance on the stolen vehicle and shortly before 6:00 p.m. observed two of the accused exit a residence on Sheridan Street and attend to the stolen vehicle where they were arrested.

Officers then attended to the residence on Sheridan Street where four other individuals were located inside the residence and arrested as part of this investigation.

During the arrest, police allege Matthew Whitney Taylor, 39, of Brantford was found to be in possession of 5.47 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of $820.50 along with over $3000.00 cash and Ian Thomas Erskine was alleged to be in possession of 0.34 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine ($50.00), 2.46 grams of marihuana ($25.00) and 4.02 grams of fentanyl ($1005.00).

The BPS Street Crime Unit secured the home while a warrant to search was sought. On the morning of October 30, 2017 a search warrant was executed at the home and a large amount of property believed to be stolen was seized including seven firearms. Investigation revealed that two of the firearms had been reported stolen. Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident and to identify the rightful owners of the seized property believed to have been taken from previous Break and Enters.

The Street Crimes Unit has been successful in matching up some of the seized property with its owners and been returned. The Street Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to identify several of the items seized which includes two gun safes and a number of vehicle and construction equipment keys.

If you believe you are the rightful owner of these items or have information relating to this investigation you are urged to call Detective Jeff Lawson of the BPS Street Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2282 or jlawson@police.brantford.on.ca. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to make a report at www.cybertip.ca.

The following are the accused and there charges;

Matthew Whitney Taylor, 39, of Brantford is also charged with :

1. Theft of motor vehicle of the Criminal Code of Canada

2. Possession of stolen property over $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

3. Break, enter, and commit of the Criminal Code of Canada

4. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

5. Possession of break and enter instruments of the Criminal Code of Canada

6. Possession for the purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine of the

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

7. Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of

Canada

8. Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

9. Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

10. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

Ian Thomas Erskine, 30, of Brantford is also charged with :

1. Possession of stolen property over $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

2. Break, enter, and commit of the Criminal Code of Canada

3. Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

4. Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl of the Controlled Drugs and

Substances Act

5. Possession of a Controlled Substance – marijuana of the Controlled Drugs and

Substances Act

6. Possession of a Controlled Substance – crystal methamphetamine of the Controlled

Drugs and Substances Act

7. Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

8. Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

9. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

10. Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Summer Jolene Sands, 35, of Brantford is charged with:

1. Unauthorized possession of a firearm x7

2. Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm x7

3. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime x2

Ashley Marissa Roberts, 25, of Brantford is charged with:

1. Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

2. Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

3. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

Gabriel Maynard Greene, 19, of Brantford is charged with :

1. Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

2. Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

3. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

4. Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

5. Breach Probation of the Criminal Code of Canada

6. Possession of Controlled Substance – marijuana of the Controlled Drugs and

Substances

Jason Anthony Laforme, 39 of Brantford is charged with :

1. Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

2. Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

3. Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

4. Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

5. Breach Recognizance of the Criminal Code of Canada.

6. Breach Probation of the Criminal Code of Canada.

All the accused parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

