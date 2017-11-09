Brantford Woman Facing Assault Charges

On Monday November 6, 2017 just before 7:00 p.m. the Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about an assault that had just taken place at a residence on Marie Ave. Community Patrol Officers attended and spoke to the 17 year old victim who had received non-life threatening injuries. During the investigation it was discovered that the accused had entered the residence of the victim and confronted her. The accused assaulted the victim by punching her several times. During the assault the accused had also grabbed a hairdryer and hit the victim with it. The victim was able to get away and call for help. Kimberly Anne Harris 24 years old of Brantford is charged with Assault Cause Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon and Break, Enter and Commit under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Related Posts
Caledonia Man Facing Drinking and Driving Charges
November 9, 2017 45
(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a…
Cache of Stolen Property Recovered
November 9, 2017 31
On November 6th, 2017 a Ministry of Natural Resources (M.N.R) officer was conducting checks for unlawful…