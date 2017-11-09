Cache of Stolen Property Recovered

​On November 6th, 2017 a Ministry of Natural Resources (M.N.R) officer was conducting checks for unlawful hunting on a rural property in the area of Fourth Nassegaweya Line and No. 10 Sideroad in Milton. The officer discovered 2 utility trailers which were stolen from Georgetown and the Peel Region. The trailers were located in an isolated area on the large parcel of land. The officer found other trailers and vehicles on the property and contacted Halton Police.

Detectives from the One District Criminal Investigations Bureau commenced an investigation and on November 7th a search warrant was executed at 10275 and 10287 Guelph Line in Milton. The following stolen property was recovered:

7 utility trailers

1 pickup truck

2 snowmobiles

1 dirt bike

A large amount of property believed to be stolen was seized pending further investigation. The list of property includes vehicles, tools and construction equipment. Approximately 150 rounds of ammunition was also recovered. Officers are continuing their investigation and will be working to identify the property and return it to rightful owners. The estimated value of the recovered property is under $75,000.

The owner of the property has no involvement in this investigation. There is no suspect information or description at this time. The individual(s) involved appear to have been living in a camping trailer on the property for some time. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Moyes of the One District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2114. Tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers; “See Something, Hear Something, Say Something” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.crimestoppers.ca or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).

