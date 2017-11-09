Police

Caledonia Man Facing Drinking and Driving Charges

November 9, 2017 46 views

 

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 30-year-old male with drinking and driving after investigating a traffic complaint at an Argyle Street South, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday November 9, 2017 at 12:20 a.m., OPP responded to Argyle Street South after a concerned citizen reported a traffic complaint in the area.

OPP located the vehicle and investigated.

While speaking with the male driver, signs of impairment by alcohol were detected.

The male was subsequently arrested.

OPP has charged 30-year-old Bradley SKIDMORE of Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

  • Driving a motor vehicle while impaired
  • Refusing to provide a breath sample

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

If convicted, offenders are subject to penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada including a fine or jail time as well as a driving prohibition.

“The OPP would like to thank the concerned citizen who contacted police. There will be zero tolerance for anyone that decides to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”  – Constable Rod LeClair, Haldimand County OPP.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Brantford Woman Facing Assault Charges

November 9, 2017 56

On Monday November 6, 2017 just before 7:00 p.m. the Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1…

Read more
Police

Cache of Stolen Property Recovered

November 9, 2017 32

​On November 6th, 2017 a Ministry of Natural Resources (M.N.R) officer was conducting checks for unlawful…

Read more

Leave a Reply