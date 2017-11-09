Caledonia Man Facing Drinking and Driving Charges

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 30-year-old male with drinking and driving after investigating a traffic complaint at an Argyle Street South, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday November 9, 2017 at 12:20 a.m., OPP responded to Argyle Street South after a concerned citizen reported a traffic complaint in the area.

OPP located the vehicle and investigated.

While speaking with the male driver, signs of impairment by alcohol were detected.

The male was subsequently arrested.

OPP has charged 30-year-old Bradley SKIDMORE of Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Refusing to provide a breath sample

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

If convicted, offenders are subject to penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada including a fine or jail time as well as a driving prohibition.

“The OPP would like to thank the concerned citizen who contacted police. There will be zero tolerance for anyone that decides to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.” – Constable Rod LeClair, Haldimand County OPP.

