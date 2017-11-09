Haldimand OPP warn hunters after complaints of trespassing

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is reminding all hunters to know their responsibilities including laws and regulations as well as local by- laws as they enjoy the hunting season.

OPP has responded to several complaints from concerned citizens where hunters were trespassing on their property.

OPP is reminding hunters that their hunting license, in no way, gives them the right to enter or cross private property without the owner’s permission.

To avoid problems and potential charges, hunters are reminded to ask for permission before entering a property and always obey posted “No Trespassing” signs and symbols.

Property owners should avoid confrontations with trespassers and obtain names and/or plate numbers and vehicle(s) descriptions. The matter can be reported to police and dealt with in that matter.

Hunters are easily recognizable by wearing blaze orange hats, coats and vests and must follow these guidelines:

Do not hunt from roadways.

Do not shoot across roads.

Do not shoot from your vehicle.

ALWAYS be sure of your target and beyond your target before shooting.

ALWAYS carry your firearms and hunting licence with you.

ALWAYS have permission to hunt on lands that you don’t own.

Rifles must be unloaded at roadside and while transporting.

Rifles must be in hard or soft cases prior to and after hunting times.



Compliance with these guidelines will ensure public safety and greater enjoyment of the deer hunting season. Failure to do so may result in charges.

For more hunting information visit: www.mnr.gov.on.ca.

To learn more about the Trespass to Property Act, visit: www.ontario.ca/laws/statute90t21

