Man Missing Since May Found Deceased

On Tuesday November 7, 2017 just after 7:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in the area of Sherwood Drive. The citizen had been in a wooded area behind a business located on Sherwood Drive when he came across human remains. Detectives from the Major Crime Unit began a sudden death investigation, which included identifying the deceased. On Thursday November 9, 2017 an autopsy was performed and the deceased was positively identified as Andrew Osborne. The death is not considered suspicious in nature and therefore no criminal investigation will be conducted. The Brantford Police Service has met with Andrew’s family and notified them of his death. The family would like to thank the public for all of their assistance and support and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. No further information will be released.

Add Your Voice