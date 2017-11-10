Police
ticker

Man Missing Since May Found Deceased

November 10, 2017 32 views

On Tuesday November 7, 2017 just after 7:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in the area of Sherwood Drive. The citizen had been in a wooded area behind a business located on Sherwood Drive when he came across human remains. Detectives from the Major Crime Unit began a sudden death investigation, which included identifying the deceased. On Thursday November 9, 2017 an autopsy was performed and the deceased was positively identified as Andrew Osborne. The death is not considered suspicious in nature and therefore no criminal investigation will be conducted. The Brantford Police Service has met with Andrew’s family and notified them of his death. The family would like to thank the public for all of their assistance and support and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. No further information will be released.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ontario provincial park closed ‘until further notice’ due to land claim demonstration

November 10, 2017 35

By Peter Cameron   THE CANADIAN PRESS   A southwestern Ontario provincial park has been closed…

Read more
Daily

Ottawa to order ships to give right whales a 100 metre buffer zone in Gulf

November 10, 2017 39

By Kevin Bissett   THE CANADIAN PRESS   MONCTON, N.B. _ Ottawa will order boats to…

Read more

Leave a Reply