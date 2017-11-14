DRIVER FACES IMPAIRED AND FIREARMS RELATED CHARGES

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 37-year-old male with several Criminal Code offences following an investigation into suspicious vehicle at a Concession 1 Road, Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Saturday November 11, 2017 at 8:25 p.m., OPP responded to Concession 1 Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

OPP located the vehicle and noticed a male in the driver’s seat who was unresponsive.

Officers were able to wake the male and began to investigate.

During the investigation, the officer located a shotgun and ammunition on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

While speaking with the male, the officer detected signs of impairment by alcohol.

The male was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation determined the driver was more than two times over the legal limit.

OPP has charged 37-year-old Anton GERRITSEN of Oneida Township, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Care or control of a motor vehicle while impaired

Care or control a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

Careless use of a firearm

Transporting a firearm in a careless manner

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

