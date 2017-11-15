Daily
National News

Brantford Police investigate thefts, graffiti and shoplifting

November 15, 2017 11 views

Theft from car

BRANTFORD, ONT- City Police are investigating after someone made off with a gym bag, clothes and money after a vehicle parked overnight on Procter Avenue was entered November 13, 2017

Man spotted spraying graffiti during police unmanned aerial vehicle training 

On Tuesday November 14, 2017 just before 11:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service was conducting a training exercise with their UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in the area of Cockshutt Park located on Sherwood Dr. While in flight police observed a male in the area of the boat launch who approach two steel garbage containers and proceeded to spray paint graffiti on them. Investigation revealed a third graffiti marking on the pavement off the drive way to the boat launch.

Michael Joseph Gillon, 25,  of Brantford is charged with Mischief to Property Under $5000.00. He was released on an Appearance Notice with a future court date.

Man facing charges after shoplifting incident

BRANTFORD,ONT-A 26-year-old  Brantford man is facing charges after employees from Factory Direct on Colborne Street spotted a man concealing a wireless speaker under his clothing. The incident occurred  Tuesday (Nov., 14) at about 6 p.m.. The man left the store without making any attempt to pay for the item.  Employees called Brantford Police.  Community Patrols Officers  arrested the man for the theft. While speaking to police the accused provided a false name and information. Officers continued their investigation and were able to positively identify the man. The man was wanted on three outstanding warrants and was bound by a court order. Brandon Eugene MacDougall of Brantford is charged with Theft Under $5000.00, Obstruct Peace Officer, Personation with Intent and Breach of Probation. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

