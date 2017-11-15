Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty

CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty this past weekend. The treaty brought about peace between the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations Confederacy) and the new United States. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of each to govern and set laws as distinct nations. (Photo by Melody Burr)…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice