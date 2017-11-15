Local News

Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty

November 15, 2017 18 views
CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty this past weekend. The treaty brought about peace between the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations Confederacy) and the new United States. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of each to govern and set laws as distinct nations. (Photo by Melody Burr)

