Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty

CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty this past weekend. The treaty brought about peace between the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations Confederacy) and the new United States. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of each to govern and set laws as distinct nations. (Photo by Melody Burr)…
Related Posts
Short Hills hunt greeted by protesters
November 15, 2017 22
Haudenosaunee hunters greeted with protest at Short Hills Park By Lynda Powless Editor About 70 Haudenosaunee…
Scientists warn: Time is running out to prevent environmental collapse
November 15, 2017 29
By Lynda Powless Editor Indigenous elders tell us, we are in the time of prophesy. The time…