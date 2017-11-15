Daily
National News

BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys garage , house suffers damage at Six Nations

November 15, 2017 25 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Fire has broken out in a garage within eight feet of a house at 1749 Third Line road. Fire broke out  at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov., 15, 2017.

Chiefswood Road at Third Line has been shut down to traffic.

Smoke could  be seen across the community as Six Nations Fire fighters fight the blaze. Brant County fire was also on scene. Six Nations police  and paramedics are also on scene.  The house has also suffered fire  damage. The house is believed to be owned by Jeremy Hill.  (Photos by Chris Pimentel)

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police investigate thefts, graffiti and shoplifting

November 15, 2017 11

Theft from car BRANTFORD, ONT- City Police are investigating after someone made off with a gym…

Read more
Daily

B.C. First Nation says it has created world class spill response plan 

November 15, 2017 6

BELLA BELLA, B.C. -A British Columbia First Nation has released a plan it says will give…

Read more

Leave a Reply