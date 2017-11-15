BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys garage , house suffers damage at Six Nations

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Fire has broken out in a garage within eight feet of a house at 1749 Third Line road. Fire broke out at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov., 15, 2017.

Chiefswood Road at Third Line has been shut down to traffic.

Smoke could be seen across the community as Six Nations Fire fighters fight the blaze. Brant County fire was also on scene. Six Nations police and paramedics are also on scene. The house has also suffered fire damage. The house is believed to be owned by Jeremy Hill. (Photos by Chris Pimentel)

