Scientists warn: Time is running out to prevent environmental collapse

By Lynda Powless Editor Indigenous elders tell us, we are in the time of prophesy. The time of losing plants and trees, of diving into lakes to cool off and being hit with hot water is here. The world has changed. The time is upon us and we need to look for how we will cope with the changes. Now scientists from around the world have issued a warning. In an unprecedented move 15,364 of the world’s leading climate scientists signed onto a science article that appeared Monday warning time is running out to prevent a global environmental collapse. Key points of the document include: -15,364 scientists from 180 countries put their names to the BioScience journal article -Paper called for population growth to be limited, and governments to stop only…
Related Posts
Short Hills hunt greeted by protesters
November 15, 2017 20
Haudenosaunee hunters greeted with protest at Short Hills Park By Lynda Powless Editor About 70 Haudenosaunee…
Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty
November 15, 2017 17
CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty…