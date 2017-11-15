Local News

Scientists warn: Time is running out to prevent environmental collapse

November 15, 2017 25 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Indigenous elders tell us, we are in the time of prophesy. The time of losing plants and trees, of diving into lakes to cool off and being hit with hot water is here. The world has changed. The time is upon us and we need to look for how we will cope with the changes. Now scientists from around the world have issued a warning. In an unprecedented move 15,364 of the world’s leading climate scientists signed onto a science article that appeared Monday warning time is running out to prevent a global environmental collapse. Key points of the document include: -15,364 scientists from 180 countries put their names to the BioScience journal article -Paper called for population growth to be limited, and governments to stop only…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Signs opposing the Short Hills Provincial Park deer hunt in 2015. (KIM WEAVER / SUPPLIED)
Local News

Short Hills hunt greeted by protesters

November 15, 2017 20

Haudenosaunee hunters greeted with protest at Short Hills Park By Lynda Powless Editor About 70 Haudenosaunee…

Read more
CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty this past weekend. The treaty brought about peace between the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations Confederacy) and the new United States. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of each to govern and set laws as distinct nations. (Photo by Melody Burr)
Local News

Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty

November 15, 2017 17

CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty…

Read more