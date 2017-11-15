Local News
Slider

Short Hills hunt greeted by protesters

November 15, 2017 18 views
Signs opposing the Short Hills Provincial Park deer hunt in 2015. (KIM WEAVER / SUPPLIED)

Haudenosaunee hunters greeted with protest at Short Hills Park By Lynda Powless Editor About 70 Haudenosaunee hunters, exercising the community’s treaty rights, found themselves greeted by both supporters and protesters at the opening of the annual Short Hills Provincial park hunt this past weekend. As hunters arrived early Saturday morning on one side of the Pelham Road entrance to the park near St Catharines stood a small group of protesters armed with signs reading “End human privilege” and “Park, not a slaughter field.” On the opposite side of the road a group of supporters with drums and songs greeted hunters as they entered the park. They carried signs reading “Treaty rights are human rights” and “Honour the treaty.” The Treaty of Albany of 1701 or Nanfan Treaty protects Haudenosaunee people’s right…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty this past weekend. The treaty brought about peace between the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations Confederacy) and the new United States. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of each to govern and set laws as distinct nations. (Photo by Melody Burr)
Local News

Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty

November 15, 2017 17

CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty…

Read more
Local News

Scientists warn: Time is running out to prevent environmental collapse

November 15, 2017 25

By Lynda Powless Editor Indigenous elders tell us, we are in the time of prophesy. The time…

Read more