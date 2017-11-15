Local News

Six Nations students remember with help of veterans

November 15, 2017 23 views

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations elementary schools honoured local veterans with Remembrance Day services last week. Students at OMSK, J.C. Hill and Jamieson elementary schools all gathered to learn, respect, and most importantly remember those who served. J.C. Hill and Jamieson elementary schools students came together at the J.C. Hill school gym to learn and reflect on those who served. Two members of the Six Nations Veterans Association, including Councillor Bob Johnson, spoke to the students along with Sargeant Marwood White from the Six Nations Police. The students at J.C. Hill each had a purple shirt on with a poppy thanks to Ogwadeni:deo. Sonja Greene who is a teacher at J.C. Hill and invited the Six Nations Veterans Association to the school but before their arrival students created postcards…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Signs opposing the Short Hills Provincial Park deer hunt in 2015. (KIM WEAVER / SUPPLIED)
Local News

Short Hills hunt greeted by protesters

November 15, 2017 20

Haudenosaunee hunters greeted with protest at Short Hills Park By Lynda Powless Editor About 70 Haudenosaunee…

Read more
CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty this past weekend. The treaty brought about peace between the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations Confederacy) and the new United States. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of each to govern and set laws as distinct nations. (Photo by Melody Burr)
Local News

Comemoration of the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty

November 15, 2017 17

CANANDAIGUA, NY-Haudenosaunee from both sides of the border commemorated the anniversary of the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty…

Read more