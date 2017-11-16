Six Nations man hospitalized after assault

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- Six Nations Police are looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that sent a local man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to a Fifth Line Road residence Tuesday, Nov., 14th at about 10:46 p.m. when a caller reported a Break and Enter saying a man had broken into the home.

Police arrived on scene and spoke with the caller who said a man, known to the caller, had broken in and assaulted a male friend of the caller.

Police saw injuries to the male friend and were told the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The male who was assaulted was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have a suspect and said the person is being sought. The suspect was known to the victims so Six Nations Police believe that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice