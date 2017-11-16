National News

Six Nations man hospitalized after assault

November 16, 2017 23 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- Six Nations Police are looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that sent a local man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to a  Fifth Line Road residence Tuesday, Nov., 14th at about 10:46 p.m. when a caller reported a Break and Enter saying a man had broken into the home.

Police arrived on scene and spoke with the caller who said  a man,  known to the caller, had broken in and assaulted a male friend of the caller.

Police saw  injuries to  the male friend  and were told the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The male who was assaulted was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have a suspect and  said the person is being sought. The suspect was known to the victims so Six Nations Police believe that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477  (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Saskatchewan premier stands by education minister; says she apologized 

November 16, 2017 22

REGINA- Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is standing by his education minister after she questioned how Indigenous…

Read more
Daily

Woman who helped offenders beat the justice system gets conditional sentence

November 16, 2017 22

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- A Saskatchewan woman who helped offenders on a northern First Nation beat the…

Read more

Leave a Reply