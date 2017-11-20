TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 58-year-old male with several offences following a traffic stop at an Argyle Street North, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday November 19, 2017 at 11:40 a.m., OPP were conducting patrols on Argyle Street North when the license plates on a vehicle caught the attention of an alert officer.

The officer stopped the vehicle and investigated.

OPP investigation determined that the vehicle had two different license plates and neither of which, belonged to the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a quantity of unmarked tobacco inside the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the driver’s license was suspended.

OPP has charged 58-year-old Mitchell EASTON of Hamilton, Ontario with:

Driving while under suspension

Using plates not authorized for vehicle

Using validation not authorized for vehicle

Possession of unmarked cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Add Your Voice