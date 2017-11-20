TWO FEMALES INJURED IN MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment investigated a multiple vehicle collision where two females were injured. The collision occurred on the Highway 6 overpass of Haldimand Highway 54 in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Sunday November 19, 2017 at 8:02 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services, Haldimand County paramedics and Six Nations paramedics responded to Highway 6 for a two vehicle collision. While responding, OPP were updated that three other vehicles had collided into the previously reported two vehicle collision.

OPP investigation has determined that a vehicle was traveling north bound on Highway 6 when it lost control on the icy roads and slid into the south bound lane colliding with a vehicle that was travelling south bound.

As other vehicles approached the collision scene, each slid into the, already involved, vehicles.

A female driver in one of the vehicles and a female passenger in another vehicle were both transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 6 in the area of Haldimand Highway 54 was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP is reminding drivers to drive according to the weather and road conditions and to use extra caution when driving on bridges and overpasses as they freeze quicker and cause slippery conditions.

Add Your Voice