3 teens charged with attempted murder in house fire on Manitoba First Nation

November 22, 2017 60 views
A house was completely destroyed by the fire. (RCMP Photo)

OXFORD HOUSE, Man.-Two teen girls and a boy have been charged with attempted murder in a house fire on a remote Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP  say they got a call about a fire  about midnight on Nov. 16 at a residence in Oxford House First Nation,  ( Bunibonibee Cree Nation) which is 950 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived and it was destroyed.

Five youth, three males and two females-who were at the house when the fire started were taken to the nursing station to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Police allege two teen girls and one boy went to the home and assaulted a 16-year-old boy and stopped him from leaving while they started a fire. A  13-year-old boy  who was also in the home was able to escape.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder, arson endangering life and unlawful confinement, while another 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are charged with attempted murder and unlawful confinement.

The three are in custody. The First Nation is accessible by air and a winter road.

The RCMP’s major crime services north unit is investigating.-CANADIAN PRESS WITH TIN FILES-

 

 

.

 

