Dr. Dawn aims to clean up water

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Dawn Martin-Hill is the co-creator of the Indigenous Water Quality Tools project and the Chair in Indigenous Studies at McMaster University and the biggest thing that she wants is clean water in her community at Six Nations. “We have a water problem here at Six Nations and I want to clean it up.” said Martin-Hill. Six Nations is one of two indigenous communities working with the McMaster University research team to determine the source of containments in their water that includes developing an app that provides real-time updates on local water quality. The other community is the Lubicon Cree Nation of Little Buffalo in Alberta. The three year project has secured $950,000 in funding. The numbers are staggering when you consider the number of water issues…



