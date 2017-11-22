Local News

Dr. Dawn aims to clean up water

November 22, 2017 15 views
Dr Dawn Martin-Hill

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Dawn Martin-Hill is the co-creator of the Indigenous Water Quality Tools project and the Chair in Indigenous Studies at McMaster University and the biggest thing that she wants is clean water in her community at Six Nations. “We have a water problem here at Six Nations and I want to clean it up.” said Martin-Hill. Six Nations is one of two indigenous communities working with the McMaster University research team to determine the source of containments in their water that includes developing an app that provides real-time updates on local water quality. The other community is the Lubicon Cree Nation of Little Buffalo in Alberta. The three year project has secured $950,000 in funding. The numbers are staggering when you consider the number of water issues…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Walking with Our Sisters Commemorative Art Installation is at Six Nations. The emotion packed exhibit is on display until Nov., 25th. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women display is powerful

November 22, 2017 12

Walking With Our Sisters, an emotional journey By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless Writers The sight…

Read more
Darren Thomas hopes the new website will aid indigenous communities (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Download the app, save a language, Mohawk and Cayuga app

November 22, 2017

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Polytechnic has launched a new Mohawk language app called “Speak…

Read more