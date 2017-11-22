Four facing drug charges after Six Nations Police shut down dispensary

Six Nations Police have arrested three men from Six Nations and a Brantford man after executing a search warrant Thursday night on Town Line Road.Six Nations Police raided Mohawk Medicine Herbal Dispensary and the Iroquois Ink business at the same location at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday seizing what police described as “significant quantities” of THC product. Police seized pills, gummies, chocolate bars, brownies, and cookies, all labelled with THC content. Police also seized dried marihuana, which was labelled and openly offered for sale, police said. Police arrested and charged Seth James LeForte, 39, Jayme Fuller, 38, and Charles Hill, 63 , all from Ohsweken along with Roger Hill, 31, from Brantford. The four men are all charged with Possession of Trafficking. The men were all released on a Promise to Appear…



