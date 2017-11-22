J.C. Hill school Rocks their Mocs at the lodge for the elders

By Chris Pimentel Writer Students from J.C. Hill Elementary made their way down to the Iroquois Lodge on Friday morning to show off their moccasins, sing, dance, and plant tulips. Sonja Greene and Lenora Maracle each teach a 7/8 split class at J.C. Hill and helped bring a group of students down to the lodge to help brighten up the elder’s day. This is the 10th year they have Rocked their Mocs at the lodge and the fact that it’s lasted so long is a great sign according to Greene. “We have new students each year coming out which is great. We have people singing and dancing so it’s a good time for the students.” said Greene. For some of the participants this wasn’t the first time they were at…
