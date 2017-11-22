Local News

Man sought in assault

November 22, 2017 8 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- Six Nations Police are looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that sent a local man to hospital with serious injuries.Police said they were called to a  Fifth Line Road residence Tuesday, Nov., 14th at about 10:46 p.m. when a caller reported a Break and Enter saying a man had broken into the home. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the caller who said a man,  known to the caller, had broken in and assaulted a male friend of the caller. Police saw  injuries to  the male friend and were told the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The man who was assaulted was transported to hospital with serious injuries.Police are seeking a suspect known to the victims. Police believe…

