Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women display is powerful

Walking With Our Sisters, an emotional journey By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless Writers The sight is overwhelming. The sheer enormity of over 1800 moccasin vamps (tops) cradled in cedar as they lay across the floor. Each pair representing an indigenous woman that has been killed or is missing, her journey interrupted. They surround, almost protectively, a circle of over 100 pairs of children’s vamps, the children who didn’t return from residential schools. The Walking with Our Sisters Commemorative Art installation is an emotional journey for anyone who walks it. It opened at Six Nations new Gathering Place by the Grand this past weekend and runs to Nov., 25th. “There are a million different stories and I think if you talk to any Indigenous person in this country they will…



