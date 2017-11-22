Local News

Park closed after family reclaims land promised

November 22, 2017 9 views
Maynard T. George, left, and Hubert George, taken at Pinery provincial park in Oct. 2017

By Colin Graf Special to Turtle Island News The popular Pinery Provincial Park near Grand Bend remains closed after the provincial government shut the gates over a week ago when faced with a claim of indigenous ownership by a family from the Kettle & Stony Point First Nation. The park was closed Fri. Nov. 10 by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) after protesters led by Maynard T. George and Hubert George of the Kettle & Stony Point First Nation declared  their intention to occupy the park.  The pair have conducted intermittent protests at the Pinery for several years, claiming the land, and other Crown Lands from the Pinery north to Goderich along the Lake Huron shore, belong to their family.  They say their ancestor, Chief Wabgance, one of Chief Tecumseh’s…

