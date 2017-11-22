Daily
Sask Party leadership hopeful says Indigenous people are anti abortion

November 22, 2017 50 views

REGINA- A former member of parliament running to become Saskatchewan’s next premier says Indigenous people don’t believe in abortion.

Rob Clarke made the comment in an interview posted on a website belonging to the group Right Now, which is dedicated to electing anti-abortion politicians.

The former Mountie says he is both First Nations and anti-abortion and it’s a stereotype that Indigenous people are left-wing.

A spokesman for Clarke’s Saskatchewan Party leadership campaign says the posted interview is accurate and that Clarke is letting the interview stand without further comment.

Two other men running to replace outgoing premier Brad Wall are also quoted on the website saying they don’t support abortion and believe life begins at conception.

The website ranked the two women in the race, who did not respond to the group’s questions, as the least preferable candidates.

