Ontario moves to allow Indigenous institutes to independently grant degrees 

TORONTO- Ontario is moving toward allowing Indigenous post-secondary institutes to independently grant students degrees and diplomas.

A legislative change that would allow for the first step in that process was contained in the Liberal government’s fall economic update bill, but the advanced education and Indigenous relations ministers highlighted it in an announcement today.

The province’s nine Indigenous governed and operated post-secondary institutions currently offer degree, certificate and diploma programs in partnership with colleges and universities.

The legislation would allow for the creation of an Indigenous council, which would approve diploma, certificate and degree programs at Indigenous institutes.

The government is also putting $56 million over three years toward expanding the capacity of Indigenous institutes.

Rosie Mosquito, who is the chair of the industry association for those institutes, says the changes will empower more Indigenous students to learn in culturally and linguistically responsive First Nation environments.

Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day called the move a “third pillar” of post secondary education.

“I applaud today’s introduction of the Indigenous Institutes Act, which will establish a third pillar of provincial post-secondary education, owned, controlled and governed by a First Nation council. This will create a distinct pathway towards earning a diploma, certificate or degree that reflects Indigenous knowledge, cultures and languages,” said Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day

Day, said as a graduate of the First Nation Technical Institute, he understands “the value and need for this specific stream of post-secondary education. I would not be where I am today without the quality education that I received from a First Nation institute, which provided education based on First Nations culture and values. ”

The province made a commitment in last year’s The Journey Together — the response to the TRC Calls to Action — towards developing a stand-alone Indigenous Institutes Policy and has upheld this commitment through a rigorous policy co-creation process with the 9 First Nation community-based educational institutes. These institutes, collectively known as the Aboriginal Institutes Consortium (AIC) develop and deliver culturally enriched, accredited post-secondary certificate, diploma, degree and post-graduate programs to Indigenous and non-Indigenous learners.

“On behalf of the Chiefs of Ontario, I want to congratulate the AIC for their perseverance in their quest for recognition, as articulated in their 2014 Roadmap to Recognition Position Paper. It has been a long road of meetings, discussions and negotiations, which has resulted in a significant step towards the longstanding principles of First Nations control of First Nations education as advocated by First Nations for decades,” said Chief Day.

He said the move will provide an environment for First Nations students to succeed.

“It has been long recognized that the mainstream post-secondary education system does not enable all of our learners to attain the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the context of today’s economy. First Nation learners, communities and organizations will benefit from the tenacity of the AIC, and now the Indigenous Institutes Act, for generations to come.,” he said.

