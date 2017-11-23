Daily
National News

Trudeau to give lecture, participate in Q and A in P.E.I. before heading to N.L. 

November 23, 2017 30 views

CHARLOTTETOWN -Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a swing through Atlantic Canada today, with stops in P.E.I. and Newfoundland.

Trudeau plans to deliver the Symons Lecture at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown and participate in a question-and-answer session.

The prime minister will then head to eastern Newfoundland to meet with a local Liberal candidate in Clarenville.

Trudeau is expected to be in Goose Bay on Friday to apologize to former students of residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

They were left out of a compensation package and a national apology in 2008 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

His Conservative government argued for much of the next decade that Ottawa did not oversee those schools.

