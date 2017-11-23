Daily
University of Regina is removing It’s OKAY To Be White posters from campus 

November 23, 2017 26 views

REGINA- The University of Regina says it is removing posters on campus that contain the message “It’s OKAY To Be White.”

Such posters have been showing up at universities in Canada and the United States in recent weeks.

Some people have linked the posters to white nationalism.

The University of Regina says the message on the posters is intended to be divisive and is not in keeping with its commitment to offer a respectful, welcoming and diverse workplace.

The school also says it is investigating whether the posters, which have been glued to walls and windows, should be considered vandalism.

One poster was pasted under the sign for the university’s Office of Indigenization, which works to help make the campus welcoming to aboriginals, who make up about 11 per cent of the student body. (CTV Regina, Canadian Press)

 

