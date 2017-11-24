Daily
Manitoba Judge Vic Toews drops court challenge of ethics commissioner ruling

November 24, 2017 30 views

WINNIPEG- Manitoba Judge Vic Toews has dropped his court challenge of a federal ethic’s commissioner ruling that found he violated the Conflict of Interest Act when he received money from two Manitoba First Nations.

A Federal Court document shows Toews, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, filed a notice of discontinuance earlier this month.

Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson ruled in April that Toews violated the Act when he received money for consulting services he performed just after leaving office in July 2013.

Toews became a Court of Queen’s Bench judge in 2014.

After her ruling, the Canadian Judicial Council said it opened a file on Toews and was reviewing his conduct.

The council then said its inquiry would be put on hold until his legal challenge played out in the court.

Toews has said that Dawson’s findings were “inaccurate” and “inconsistent with the evidence” presented to her.

His lawyer, Rober Tapper, said Toews wanted a judicial review of the ethics commissioner’s ruling.

Toews served as a member of Parliament for nearly 13 years and was in Stephen Harper’s cabinet for 7 1/2 years.

He served as president of the treasury board and public safety minister, and also was Canada’s justice minister from February 2006 to January 2007.

 

 

