Police
ticker

Ohsweken Man Arrested For Impaired Driving

November 24, 2017 24 views

On November 23, 2017 just after 12:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received information from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver in the St Paul Ave area. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area, however were unable to locate the vehicle. Shortly after 1:00 a.m. a second report was received about the same vehicle in the downtown area. Officers attended and located the vehicle on Dalhousie Street. Officers spoke to the driver who displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. The accused was transported to the police station where he was to provide two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused blew twice the legal limit. A 42 year old Ohsweken man is charged with Operate a Motor Vehicle While Impaired and Operate a Motor Vehicle Over 80. During the investigation it was discovered the accused was currently wanted on an outstanding warrant held in another jurisdiction. The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle being driven by the accused was impounded for 7 days.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

A long wait ends: Trudeau apologizes to excluded residential school students 

November 24, 2017 14

GOOSE BAY, N.L.- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has “humbly” apologized for abuse and cultural losses at residential…

Read more
Police

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

November 24, 2017 14

On Tuesday November 21, 2017 just after 5:30 a.m. Brantford Police Service observed a vehicle traveling…

Read more

Leave a Reply