Ohsweken Man Arrested For Impaired Driving

On November 23, 2017 just after 12:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received information from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver in the St Paul Ave area. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area, however were unable to locate the vehicle. Shortly after 1:00 a.m. a second report was received about the same vehicle in the downtown area. Officers attended and located the vehicle on Dalhousie Street. Officers spoke to the driver who displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. The accused was transported to the police station where he was to provide two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused blew twice the legal limit. A 42 year old Ohsweken man is charged with Operate a Motor Vehicle While Impaired and Operate a Motor Vehicle Over 80. During the investigation it was discovered the accused was currently wanted on an outstanding warrant held in another jurisdiction. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle being driven by the accused was impounded for 7 days.

Add Your Voice