Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

On Tuesday November 21, 2017 just after 5:30 a.m. Brantford Police Service observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway. Information was received that the licence plates attached to the vehicle did not belong to that vehicle and the validation sticker was not the appropriate one for those plates. Community Patrol Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. The driver was unable to provide any documentation for the vehicle and was unable to provide a drivers licence. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver had provided false information to Police. It was discovered that the driver was currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest as well as his drivers licence was currently under suspension. During the arrest, the driver was found to be in possession of stolen property. Shawn Gregory Marriott 39 years of Brantford is charged with Obstruct Peace Officer, Possession of Stolen Property under $5000 and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. He is also charged with Driving Under Suspension, Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, Use Plates not Authorized for Motor Vehicle and Use validation not Furnished for Vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act. He is further charged with Failing to Surrender Insurance Card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

