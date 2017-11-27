FEDERAL INMATE WANTED

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Burt John CARTER is described as a indigenous male, 34 years of age, 5’6 (168cm), 154 lbs (70kg) with brown hair and blue eyes. His head is possibly shaved completely or a mohawk style.

He is serving an eight (8) year sentence for Robbery, Break and Enter, property and driving offences.

The offender is known to frequent the Brantford and Ohsweken areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Add Your Voice