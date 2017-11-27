Police
NOISE COMPLAINT LEADS TO IMPAIRED CHARGES

November 27, 2017 49 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 39-year-old male after investigating a noise complaint at a Kintyre Court, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday November 23, 2017 at 11:40 p.m., OPP responded to Kintyre Court for a noise complaint where it was reported that loud music was coming from a parked vehicle.

OPP located the parked vehicle with a male seated in the driver’s seat and investigated.

While speaking with the male, signs of impairment by alcohol were detected by the officer.

OPP has charged 39-year-old Adam HILL of Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

  • Care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired
  • Care and control of a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

