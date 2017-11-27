Six Nations Couple Facing Charges

On Sunday November 26, 2017 just after 6:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Ontario Street. The homeowners reported that a family member and their boyfriend had come to the residence; they were asked to leave but refused. The homeowners tried to get the two accused to leave when accused #1 began to threaten the homeowners, kicked in the front door to the residence and began to assault them. Accused # 2 smashed out a window to the residence and also assaulted one of the homeowners. The two accused fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victims received non-life threatening injures as a result of the incident. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where the accused were arrested without incident a short distance away. During the arrest, accused #1 was found to be in possession of a knife, brass knuckles a BB gun and a controlled substance. It was also discovered he was bound by three court orders. Accused #1 a 18 year old Ohsweken man is charged with Mischief to Property under $5000.00, Assault, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Breach of Probation x2 and Breach of a Prohibition Order under the Criminal Code. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A 16 year old Ohsweken woman is charged with Mischief to Property under $5000.00 and Assault under the Criminal Code. The two accused were held for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice