Six Nations Woman Facing Multiple Criminal Charges

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 21-year-old female with multiple criminal offences after investigating an assault that occurred on Surrey Street in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Thursday November 23, 2017 at 9:50 p.m., OPP responded to Surrey Street after witnesses reported a female was assaulted and the female suspect had fled the area on foot.

OPP investigation has determined that several people were in the area when a verbal argument began between two females. The argument escalated and one female approached another female with a weapon.

Witnesses were able to get the weapon away from the suspect who then fled the area on foot.

OPP located the female suspect a short distance away and the investigation lead to her arrest.

Further investigation determined the female was wanted by multiple local police services.

OPP has charged 21-year-old Luella ELLIOTT-DOXTADOR of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

She is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

