Two individuals charged for being in possession of a large quantity of unstamped tobacco

Bainsville, Ontario

On the evening of November 20th, officers with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) were patrolling the South Glengarry area when they observed suspicious activities taking place along the shore line.

Police observed what appeared to be an exchange of bags from a boat to individuals ashore. As the boat departed the area, the bags were observed being loaded into a Ford Econoline van. As the CRTF converged on the area, the two individuals attempted to flee on foot, however, were quickly apprehended. Mario Arial-Marleau (aged 31) and Leo Cloutier (aged 38) both from Valleyfield, Quebec were arrested in the Bainsville area, for being in possession of 65 bags weighing approximately 1,153kgs of fine cut tobacco. In addition to the contraband, the van was seized. Arial-Marleau and Cloutier were subsequently charged with possession of unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act. Both males are also facing charges under the Tobacco Tax Act. They were released to appear in court at the Alexandria Provincial Courthouse on January 10, 2018.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

