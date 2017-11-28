Charges withdrawn against OPP officer in death of Oneida woman - The Turtle Island News

LONDON,ONT- Charges against an OPP officer following the 2016 death of an Oneida woman were withdrawn Monday.

Debra Chrisjohn, 39, of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, died after she went into medical distress while in Elgin OPP custody in 2016. She was rushed by paramedics to the hospital but died an hour later.

An SIU investigation was launched and , OPP Const. Mark McKillop and London Police Const. Nicholas Doering were charged with count of criminal negligence causing death and one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Both charges against OPP Const. Mark McKillop were withdrawn Monday. Charges against London Police Const., Nicolas Doering will proceed. McKillop, a six-year OPP veteran, remained on active duty for the past year. Doering was assigned to administrative duties. The SIU investigates cases involving police resulting in injury or death. Her sister Cindy Chrisjohn said last year family members saw Debra Chrisjohn in downtown London the day she died and she “didn’t look good.” Officers were called to to the area Trafalgar Street and Highbury Avenue on Sept. 7, 2016.

Chrisjohn was arrested by police and was transferred to Elgin County OPP on an outstanding warrant.

At 7:52 p.m., OPP officers transported Chrisjohn to a St. Thomas hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

Chrisjohn’s sisters are concerned with the charges being dropped.

In a statement through Aboriginal Legal Services in Toronto, Brittany and Ruby Chrisjohn said they are upset that Const. McKillop will no longer be required to answer for his actions in the criminal justice system.

“The decision by the Crown “… is hard for the family to understand,” said Brittany. “We hope that everyone who played a role will be held accountable,” the statement says.

Aboriginal Legal Services said Chrisjohn was arrested by Doering for obstructing traffic before being transferred to McKillop on an outstanding warrant related to a shoplifting charge.

“Without knowing the specific details surrounding the death of Debra, it is difficult for the family to assess the decision by the Office of the Crown Attorney,” said Caitlyn Kasper, lawyer at Aboriginal Legal Services and counsel for the family.

“However, we know that as this active prosecution moves towards preliminary inquiry or trial, more details will emerge.”

Kasper is asking OPP to review McKillop’s action to determine if there were breaches of the Police Services Act.

Ruby Chrisjohn said her sister was a beautiful person and her best friend. “Her life ended far too soon.”