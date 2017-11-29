Caledonia suit against class action lawyer has to be filed today

The clock is running out for hundreds of Caledonia people involved in the class action lawsuit following the 2006 Reclamation at Douglas Creek Estates if they plan to go after a lawyer who spent $1.5 million owed to them. A claim has to be made to the Law Society this week. John Findlay, the lawyer who won the $20 million class action lawsuit and was overseeing the funds confessed he spent the remaining $1.5 million that was expected to be handed out this year. He faces disciplinary action. Peter Murray said the Law Society, which regulates licences and disciplines lawyers in Ontario, maintains a fund for situations like this. But clients have only 6 months to make a claim after notice of any wrong doing, putting the deadline to November…



