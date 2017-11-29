Doolittle sentencing next year

Clinton Doolittle is going to have to wait till next January for sentencing after being found guilty of dangerous operation of a vehicle in the death of Jolene Styres-Doxtater. Doolittle will be back in court on January 29th. This comes after he was found guilty by a jury earlier in November. Over two years ago Jolene Styres-Doxtater was walking on the shoulder of the roadway between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. when she hit by a car Nov., 12, 2015. Doolittle told the court that he thought he hit a deer. Justice Alan Whitten told the jury the word accident in this case meant did he hit another human being. He told them if they believed that he thought he hit a deer they must acquit him of all charges….



