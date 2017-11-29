Former Saskatoon police chief to scope office of Saskatchewan’s chief coroner 

SASKATOON- A former Saskatoon police chief has been named to lead a review of Saskatchewan’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

Justice Minister Don Morgan says in a statement that Clive Weighill has more than 40 years of experience with the provincial justice system and is highly regarded for his focus on the social causes of crime and his relationship with First Nations.

Weighill will examine the mandate and performance of the coroner’s service.

His review will include examination of the adequacy of coroner investigations and the office’s relationships with police, prosecutions and health regions.

A final report with recommendations is expected by July 1 next year.

Weighill retired as police chief earlier this year after holding the job for about 11 years.

